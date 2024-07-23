Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Lead WNBA Player Merchandise Sales, 1,000% Increase!

The WNBA's growing popularity is resulting in some seriously historic merchandise numbers for the organization ... and Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese deserve a ton of credit, 'cause the two superstars lead the entire league in sales.

Fanatics -- the W's official retail partner -- tells TMZ Sports it has seen a 500% surge in business during the first half of the season when compared to the same time period in 2023.

In fact, there's been an 1,000% increase in player-specific merch sales, and Clark and Reese are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is third among the top-selling players ... with Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin and her MVP teammate, A'ja Wilson, rounding out the list.

"Fan gear sales for the first half of the season are the highest in league history," Fanatics said.

We're told the retail giant also had historic numbers at the All-Star Game in Phoenix last weekend ... with the most on-site sales in WNBA history.

The WNBA's rising popularity is evident ... outside of jersey sales, the league recently secured an 11-year media rights deal worth $2.2 billion with Disney, Amazon and NBC.