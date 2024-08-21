Angel Reese Gets Partnership With Reese's ... Drops Candy-Themed Merch!!!

Angel Reese x Reese's is officially official!

The WNBA star and the popular candy co. have finally teamed up ... and are now bringing fans a limited-edition collection of jerseys, outerwear and more.

The collection is awesome, it features custom tees, hoodies, cropped shirts and hats that all feature peanut butter cups and Angel insignia.

The merch will be spread out over the span of three exclusive drops ... and the WNBA star said her fans can thank themselves for making the collab happen.

"This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces," she said in a statement, "who've been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love -- basketball, style, and of course, Reese's!"

The two sides first began talks earlier this summer, after Angel called her fans "Reese's Pieces" following the Chicago Sky's win over Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Hershey's saw the message go viral, and both sides then began chatting about a partnership.

On Wednesday, they finally got a deal done ... with Hershey's calling the pact a "first-of-its-kind fan-inspired collaboration."