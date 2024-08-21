Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Angel Reese Gets Partnership With Reese's, Drops Candy-Themed Merch

Angel Reese Gets Partnership With Reese's ... Drops Candy-Themed Merch!!!

angel reese's main
Getty Composite

Angel Reese x Reese's is officially official!

The WNBA star and the popular candy co. have finally teamed up ... and are now bringing fans a limited-edition collection of jerseys, outerwear and more.

angel reese's

The collection is awesome, it features custom tees, hoodies, cropped shirts and hats that all feature peanut butter cups and Angel insignia.

The merch will be spread out over the span of three exclusive drops ... and the WNBA star said her fans can thank themselves for making the collab happen.

Angel Reese On The Court
Launch Gallery
Angel Reese On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

"This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces," she said in a statement, "who've been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love -- basketball, style, and of course, Reese's!"

angel reese twitter 1

The two sides first began talks earlier this summer, after Angel called her fans "Reese's Pieces" following the Chicago Sky's win over Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Hershey's saw the message go viral, and both sides then began chatting about a partnership.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, they finally got a deal done ... with Hershey's calling the pact a "first-of-its-kind fan-inspired collaboration."

angel reese sub
Getty

Prices for the merch start at $39 -- which sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later