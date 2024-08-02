Angel Reese Dances Onstage With Megan Thee Stallion At Lollapalooza

Play video content

The Paris Olympics are nice and all, but Angel Reese might be having an even better time during the WNBA's break ... hitting the stage with none other than Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza!!

The "Savage" rapper was one of the biggest acts nabbed to perform at the major music festival in Chicago this weekend ... and Reese -- the Sky's 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- had to rep her city by pullin' up for the occasion.

You can see the 6-foot-3 forward surprise Meg on stage at the end of one of her songs ... and the Houston rapper was hyped!!

"I can't believe it," Meg yelled while hugging Reese.

The crowd went nuts, too, and you could hear the fans cheer on their potential WNBA Rookie of the Year ... especially when she twerked a little to Meg's song, "Where Them Girls At."

Reese -- averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game -- said she's been enjoying her new home in Chicago after spending years in Baton Rouge at LSU ... and has appreciated all the love she's gotten in her new home.

It's a very fitting collab, as Meg previously said she wanted to channel her inner Reese with the basketball court equipped at her music studio.