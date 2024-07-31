WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Dons Thong Bikini On Vacation

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark ain't the only WNBA rookies lookin' hot in swimsuits on their breaks from game action ... Kamilla Cardoso just showed off her killer bod while on vacay -- and she looks gooooood!!!

The Chicago Sky center popped into a tiny, pink bikini and hopped onto a boat to enjoy what's left of the W's 2024 Paris Olympics pause ... and it ain't hard to see, she's enjoyin' the R&R.

In a series of photos she dumped on her Instagram page, the Brazilian hooper was all smiles as she cruised through the open waters ... making sure her followers got a great glimpse of her sparkly thong swimwear.

The 22-year-old also showed she got to be captain of the boat ... and at some point jumped into the ocean to enjoy some water sports.

We also spotted somethin' hilarious about Cardoso's photos .... she's sitting on a railing when there's a sign clearly saying not to -- although we're sure Cardoso was careful!!

The hot snaps come just days after Clark and Reese shared pics from their recent vacays.

Play video content 7/29/24