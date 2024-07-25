Caitlin Clark Rocks Bikini On Mexican Vacation

Caitlin Clark clearly ain't all that upset about missing out on the Paris Olympics ... check out how she looked on Wednesday -- the only thing she was sweatin' was the sweet Mexican sun!

The 22-year-old sharpshooter -- who just missed the cut last month for the Team USA Olympic roster -- headed south this week with a few of her Indiana Fever teammates to get some much-needed R&R as the WNBA put a pause on its season for the Games.

Clark, Lexie Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson all jetted off to Cabo ... and as you can see, it wasn't long before the ladies threw on bikinis and hit the water.

Clark opted for a brown suit for day one in the ocean ... while Hull rocked some red swimwear. They both looked so good, Samuelson called them "a couple mermaids."

They then boated around ... and Clark was having so much fun, she posted a pic of the ride to her IG stories.

The vacay, of course, is much deserved for the women -- especially for Clark, who never really got a break in between her final season at Iowa and her first games with the Fever.