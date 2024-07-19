Caitlin Clark Explains WNBA 3-Point Contest Absence, I Need A Break!

Caitlin Clark is opening up on her decision to pass on the WNBA's three-point competition on Friday ... saying it all came down to getting some much-needed rest.

The Indiana Fever star is notably not among the sharpshooters taking part in the long-distance All-Star Weekend event ... and many wondered why the league's biggest star declined to be involved when it could have been an opportunity to get more eyeballs on the organization.

When it comes to not participating in the 3-point contest, Caitlin Clark says it’s to prioritize rest through the busy weekend: pic.twitter.com/XiHD82UKHD — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 19, 2024 @chloepeterson67

Clark provided some answers earlier in the day ... explaining she's been playing non-stop for a long time -- and she wants to put her energy into helping her Fever teammates, rather than prepare for the contest.

"Honestly, I think it's ... rest," Clark told reporters. "I've been playing basketball for a year straight. It's not an easy thing to just show up to and shoot off a rack. It's not something I've ever done before. It's not something that I've had a lot of time to practice."

Clark added the contest isn't going anywhere ... and there will be plenty more opportunities to test her skills against her peers.

As for those competing on Friday, Clark praised the field ... and said she'll be supporting as a fan.