Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA's Single-Game Assist Record

In less than three months in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has already rewritten one of the league's most prestigious records.

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Fever star set the new mark for assists in one game ... after she tallied NINETEEN total against the Dallas Wings.

Sit back and take notes 📝



A look at all 19 of Caitlin Clark's dimes from her record setting night as the only player to dish out 19 AST #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/YSZppB4kuM — WNBA (@WNBA) July 18, 2024 @WNBA

The previous record belonged to Courtney Vandersloot, who logged 18 two times -- once in the regular season in 2020 and once in the postseason in 2021 -- when she was with the Chicago Sky.

Clark's historic night didn't end up in a win -- Indiana fell, 101-93 -- but her star teammate, Aliyah Boston, still heaped praise on her nonetheless.

"She's going to say it means nothing," Boston told reporters, "but I think it's pretty cool."

Clark did, of course, downplay it ... opting to talk more about her team's X's and O's following the contest rather than her personal achievement.

The start of the rookie's pro career was a bit bumpy -- but it's been pretty much cruise control of late. In addition to the 19 assists, she also had 24 points against the Wings ... the fifth straight game where she's scored at least 17.