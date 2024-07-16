NASCAR Team Unveils Caitlin Clark-Themed Car For Brickyard 400

Caitlin Clark's used to shooting from logos, but one NASCAR team just revealed the WNBA superstar will actually be a logo this weekend!!

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday they've put an image of the Indiana Fever rookie squarely on the hood of Josh Berry's No. 4 Ford Mustang ... and will officially debut the cool look at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The paint scheme is all part of a partnership between the racing team and Panini America, which just recently released a "Caitlin Clark Collection" of trading cards.

In addition to a pic of Clark, the baller's name will also be sprawled atop the front of Berry's ride ... alongside the words, "Raining 3s." Panini's emblem will also be imprinted all over the sides and back of the car.

Berry -- a NASCAR Cup Rookie who has four top-10 finishes in 2024 -- said in a statement following the big reveal that "it's an honor" to be affiliated with Clark at such a prestigious event.