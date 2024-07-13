Angel Reese, Not Caitlin Clark, Is WNBA's Rookie Of The Year So Far, Dawn Staley Says

But Caitlin Clark's Not Far Behind!!!

If the WNBA season ended today, Angel Reese -- NOT Caitlin Clark -- would be named Rookie of the Year ... so says legendary college basketball coach Dawn Staley.

The South Carolina women's hoops honcho didn't mince words when TMZ Sports caught up with her out at LAX ... telling us right now, Reese is more deserving of the honor.

"At this time -- today -- it's Angel," she said. "Without a doubt."

Don't get it twisted, though ... Staley, who's won NCAA titles two of the last three seasons, says there's still a lot more time for Clark to catch Reese -- and pass her.

Both have great claims for the huge honor regardless ... as heading into Friday night's game against the Mercury, Clark was averaging 16.7 points per game and 7.6 assists. Reese, meanwhile, has been averaging 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds through 22 games thus far.

Staley said it could ultimately come down to which young hooper ends up leading their team to the playoffs.

Of course, Staley's answer should be taken seriously ... the former Virginia Cavalier guard was the ninth overall pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft who went on to become a six-time All-Star.