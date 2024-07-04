Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Angel Reese In Talks With Reese's About Potential Endorsement Deal

Angel Reese In Talks With Reese's ... Hershey's Deal Incoming?!?

Angel Reese reeses pieces
Getty Composite

Angel Reese's Reese's Pieces could be coming to a grocery store near you ... TMZ Sports has learned Hershey's is in talks with the WNBA superstar about a potential partnership.

The connection first playfully began after the Chicago Sky's thrilling win over Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever late last month ... when Reese went to X to call her followers "Reese's pieces."

"Where yall at?????" she wrote.

A short time later, Hershey's Reese's account responded ... writing that Angel was their "favorite player."

Angel Reese On The Court
Launch Gallery
Angel Reese On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Fast forward a few days, and now, we're told the two sides are legitimately looking to form a partnership.

It's unclear exactly what it would all entail and how far along they are in negotiations ... but a Hershey's spokesperson admitted to us, "Reese x Reese does sound quite tasty."

Angel Reese Custom Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kicks
Launch Gallery
Reese's Custom Collab Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

We're sure Angel feels the same way ... as she's revealed she's actually a huge fan of the candy. So much so, she even had renowned shoe artist Marvin Baroota hook her up with some custom peanut butter cups sneakers earlier this season.

TMZ.com

Of course, following her NCAA title win with LSU in 2023, Angel's been getting deals left and right ... from Wingstop and Xfinity to Reebok and Beats by Dre.

Only seems right candy's up next!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later