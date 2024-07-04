Angel Reese In Talks With Reese's About Potential Endorsement Deal

Angel Reese's Reese's Pieces could be coming to a grocery store near you ... TMZ Sports has learned Hershey's is in talks with the WNBA superstar about a potential partnership.

The connection first playfully began after the Chicago Sky's thrilling win over Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever late last month ... when Reese went to X to call her followers "Reese's pieces."

"Where yall at?????" she wrote.

A short time later, Hershey's Reese's account responded ... writing that Angel was their "favorite player."

Fast forward a few days, and now, we're told the two sides are legitimately looking to form a partnership.

It's unclear exactly what it would all entail and how far along they are in negotiations ... but a Hershey's spokesperson admitted to us, "Reese x Reese does sound quite tasty."

We're sure Angel feels the same way ... as she's revealed she's actually a huge fan of the candy. So much so, she even had renowned shoe artist Marvin Baroota hook her up with some custom peanut butter cups sneakers earlier this season.

Of course, following her NCAA title win with LSU in 2023, Angel's been getting deals left and right ... from Wingstop and Xfinity to Reebok and Beats by Dre.