Cameron Brink Models For Fashion Magazine Cover

Cameron Brink is proving she's a star both on and off the court ... 'cause the WNBA rookie just landed the cover of a fashion magazine!!

The L.A. Sparks forward dropped the major news on Monday ... announcing she recently posed for the Flaunt publication's "Gold Standard" issue. The 22-year-old, who tore her ACL just about a month ago, took part in the shoot weeks before the unfortunate injury happened.

Brink rocked multiple outfits for the photoshoot -- including one featuring Skims, which she's posed for in the past -- and also sat down for a quick Q&A. When asked how she deals with all the business opportunities that come with being a pro, she said her time at Stanford got her ready for the next level.

"I'm thankful because I got a heads-up on dealing with brands and being lucky enough to work with them because of NIL and college," Brink said. "So I feel pretty prepared for the world that is now the professionals and being genuinely endorsed by brands."

"To be frank, as a female basketball player, our salaries are hard to sustain ourselves, especially for our needs throughout a whole year," she added. "That’s why endorsements are so important, and that’s why I'm so thankful for every brand I work with because that’s the majority of the money I make."

Her fellow hoopers took time to give her some love in the comment section on social media ... with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese writing, "DROP DEAD GORGGGGGGG." Seattle Strom guard Nika Mühl wrote, "Uuuuuuuu this FIRE."

Brink has expressed interest in modeling in the past -- as we previously reported back in May, she said she'd love to pose for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue or the recently scrapped ESPN Body Issue.

"Just to see your body purely as an athlete, to appreciate -- our bodies are our machines, that's how we make our money. So I think that's always a really cool concept."

It seems like it's only a matter of time before that wish comes true ... especially with all the recent practice with Flaunt.