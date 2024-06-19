WNBA Star Cameron Brink Suffers Torn ACL

Devastating news for one of the most popular young hoopers in the WNBA -- L.A. Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffered a left torn ACL during Tuesday night's game ... leaving her sidelined indefinitely.

The injury went down in the first quarter of the Sparks' matchup with the Connecticut Sun ... when Brink -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 Draft -- drove the lane.

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024 @SportsCenter

It appeared her leg buckled during the play ... and she tumbled to the hardwood.

It was clear Brink was dealing with something serious ... as she was deeply emotional as she was carried off the court.

There's no timeline on her return ... but an ACL recovery is not a short process.

What makes it even worse -- Brink was just announced as a member of the Team USA 3x3 Olympic team earlier this month ... alongside Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith and Rhyne Howard.

Play video content 6/5/24 Instagram / @usab3x3

Brink was brought to tears over getting the opportunity to represent the country in Paris ... and now, the injury will take it away from her.

Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 appearances this season.