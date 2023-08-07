WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Suffers Torn ACL ... Out Indefinitely

Sonya DeVille's run as one half of the WWE's Women's Tag Team Champions has just been put on hold ... TMZ Sports has learned she's suffered a serious knee injury that will require surgery.

Our sources say DeVille tore her ACL during her tag team championship match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on July 28 in New Orleans on SmackDown ... and will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to fix the issue.

We're told there's currently no timetable for her return to the ring.

WWE, meanwhile, will be addressing the future of the women's tag team titles during Monday Night Raw at 8 PM on USA.

The news is heartbreaking for DeVille -- as she and her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, had just won their belts on July 17 ... after they beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are WWE Women's Tag Champs

.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Bk6GNRDDgL — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) July 18, 2023 @TheCovalentTV