WNBA Star Cameron Brink Rocks Heels Weeks After Tearing ACL

Cameron Brink ain't letting a torn ACL stop her from being one of the WNBA's fashionistas ... 'cause the L.A. Sparks star rookie is back wearing heels without a brace just weeks after suffering the injury.

The 6-foot-3 forward went to support her team at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday when the Sparks went up against the Minnesota Lynx ... and she pulled up to the game looking like a model.

Brink wore a leather jacket, a cute blue top, a white skirt ... and, most notably, some boot heels with no leg brace.

Remember, Brink has been sidelined indefinitely after she tore her ACL during the Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun game on June 18.

She underwent surgery and has been recovering with the help of her boyfriend, former Stanford athlete Ben Felter ... and it seems rehab has been going incredibly well.

Of course, no one is expecting the second overall pick to be in L.A.'s starting lineup anytime soon, as a return to the floor is still about a year away.