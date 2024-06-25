Cameron Brink All Smiles W/ Boyfriend ... After Tearing ACL

WNBA star Cameron Brink isn't letting a torn ACL keep her from enjoying the simple things in life ... 'cause the L.A. Sparks hooper posted photos and video cheesin' it up with her BF (and adorable puppy), just a week after suffering the serious injury!

The 22-year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament during the first quarter of the Sparks' contest against the Connecticut Sun on June 18 ... when Brink drove the lane, and her leg buckled underneath her.

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024 @SportsCenter

Just like that, the 2024 WNBA season was over for the 2nd overall pick.

Brink hasn't been seen or heard from much since the injury ... that was until Tuesday afternoon.

"So much change, yet so much joy 🤍" the former Stanford standout wrote on Instagram alongside a smiley elevator photo ... tagging her man, former Cardinal rower Ben Felter.

Cameron, who recently celebrated her three-year anniversary with Felter, also shared a snapshot with the couple's adorable pooch.

Brink -- who averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 15 appearances this season -- was also slated to compete for USA's 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics ... but will now be forced to miss the Games. CB will be replaced by Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby.