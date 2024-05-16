WNBA's Cameron Brink Meets Kim Kardashian, North West At L.A. Sparks Season Opener

Play video content Los Angeles Sparks

Cameron Brink's Sparks career is just getting started, but she's already rubbing elbows with some of L.A.'s biggest names ... hanging out with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, right after her first game -- and she came bearing gifts!!

The Los Angeles Sparks forward made her WNBA debut on Wednesday ... posting 11 points and four assists in the 92-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Cam three & the dish from Layshia that gives Lay the triple-double. 🔥 @Layshiac x @cameronbrink22 pic.twitter.com/sLLD2jVVg1 — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 16, 2024 @LASparks

Brink -- whose godbrother is NBA superstar Steph Curry -- and her teammates drew a star-studded crowd ... including Lakers legend and team owner Magic Johnson, who was sitting courtside.

The former Stanford star made sure to show some serious love to Kim K after the contest -- makes sense considering she just modeled for SKIMS -- and during their meet-up, she handed over some No. 22 Sparks jerseys ... as well as some shoes for North!!

That wasn't the only gift the No. 2 overall pick handed out on Wednesday ... she also hooked up the team with new SKIMS undies -- and the whole squad was stoked!!

Brink had WNBA X talking for another reason -- her sexy pregame outfit that also served as an ad at the same time (talk about solid marketing).

The 6'4" athlete promoted WNBA League Pass with her top ... wearing a shirt that used the famous "Got Milk?" campaign typeface, but said "Got League Pass?" instead.

The former NCAA champ has a bright future on the court ... and Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said Brink brings "size and versatility" to their fast-paced offense and defense.

But she's already proven to be just as savvy off the hardwood as well ... landing endorsement deals left and right.