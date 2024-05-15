WNBA's Kelsey Plum Goes Braless In Tiny Vest For Season Opener

Play video content TikTok/@wnba

Kelsey Plum might be a new SKIMS model, but she certainly wasn't wearing any on Tuesday -- at least up top -- 'cause the WNBA star rocked a super revealing 'fit to the Las Vegas Aces season opener.

The two-time champion arrived at Michelob Ultra Arena like it was fashion week ... decked out in a sleek, all-black Alexander Wang ensemble ahead of her team's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

Play video content

Plum lit social media on fire with her clothing choice ... which featured baggy leather pants, a tiny vest and a matching bag.

She completed the look with some jewelry and a pair of shades.

Many quickly commented on the bold threads ... especially since she elected against a shirt or bra to make it happen, leaving little to the imagination.

It was a special night ... as the Aces received their championship rings for winning it all in 2023, with help from team part-owner Tom Brady.

Plum was the third-leading scorer for the back-to-back champs ... posting 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in the winning effort over the Brittney Griner-less Mercury.

Play video content SKIMS

Plum has been on quite a hot streak lately -- she just modeled in her undies for Kim Kardashian's popular brand alongside fellow WNBA stars like Cameron Brink, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Candace Parker ... and has become quite the fan favorite on the internet.