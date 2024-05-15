WNBA's Kelsey Plum Goes Braless In Tiny Vest For Season Opener
Kelsey Plum might be a new SKIMS model, but she certainly wasn't wearing any on Tuesday -- at least up top -- 'cause the WNBA star rocked a super revealing 'fit to the Las Vegas Aces season opener.
The two-time champion arrived at Michelob Ultra Arena like it was fashion week ... decked out in a sleek, all-black Alexander Wang ensemble ahead of her team's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.
Plum lit social media on fire with her clothing choice ... which featured baggy leather pants, a tiny vest and a matching bag.
She completed the look with some jewelry and a pair of shades.
Many quickly commented on the bold threads ... especially since she elected against a shirt or bra to make it happen, leaving little to the imagination.
It was a special night ... as the Aces received their championship rings for winning it all in 2023, with help from team part-owner Tom Brady.
Plum was the third-leading scorer for the back-to-back champs ... posting 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in the winning effort over the Brittney Griner-less Mercury.
Plum has been on quite a hot streak lately -- she just modeled in her undies for Kim Kardashian's popular brand alongside fellow WNBA stars like Cameron Brink, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Candace Parker ... and has become quite the fan favorite on the internet.
By the way -- Plum is recently single ... as we previously reported, she's getting divorced from her NFL tight end husband Darren Waller.