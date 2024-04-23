WNBA Star Kelsey Plum, NFL's Darren Waller File For Divorce After 1 Year

WNBA star Kelsey Plum and NFL tight end Darren Waller are taking a trip to Splitsville -- the two pro athletes just filed a joint petition for divorce, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Plum and Waller got married after a year of dating in March 2023 ... and they were quite the sports power couple -- Kelsey is a two-time champion and former No. 1 overall pick, and Darren was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

It'll be a pretty clean breakup ... as a joint petition means they have already agreed on distribution of assets and debts, as well as alimony.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, neither Plum nor Waller will get any spousal support.

The Las Vegas Aces hooper addressed the development on Tuesday ... saying she's "devastated."

"I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends."

Plum did not go into detail about what led to their falling out ... but hinted at sharing her side of the story sometime in the future.

As we previously reported, there were breakup rumors back in January ... when Waller shared a TikTok with a caption that referenced heartbreak.

Waller told us at the time that it was bogus ... and he was blindsided by the reactions.

Now, it's really over.