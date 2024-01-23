Darren Waller Denies Kelsey Plum Breakup After TikTok Sparks Rumors

Darren Waller is addressing all the speculation surrounding his marriage -- adamantly denying he is heading for divorce from his wife, WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum ... and explaining the recent TikTok that sparked the rumors was nothing more than some internet shenanigans.

The New York Giants tight end raised some eyebrows with his social media activity this week ... when he posted a video of himself dancing to a remixed breakup song and including the caption, "Stay strong kings!!! 🤣 #fyp #explore #men #heartbroken #music #vibes."

Some folks took the clip at face value and assumed Waller and Plum were taking a trip to Splitsville ... but TMZ Sports spoke with the Pro Bowler, and he tells us that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Waller explained he was just goofing around with his sample of The Delfonics song, "Think It Over" ... and he's surprised with how people took it.

As we previously reported, Waller and Plum got hitched back in March 2023 ... at a beautiful ceremony in front of their closest friends and family.