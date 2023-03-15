Kelsey Plum Says LV HC Josh McDaniels Wasn't Invited To Waller Wedding

Was Darren Waller traded because his head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't invited to his wedding?!

Well, maybe. At the very least, McDaniels is anti-love.

Of course, 30-year-old Waller was traded to the New York Giants Tuesday, prompting Robert Griffin III to fire off a tweet.

"Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels’ wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic."

Plum saw RG3's tweet and responded ... "Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol"

FYI, Waller and Plum married just 11 days ago, and officially became Mr. and Mrs. following a beautiful ceremony on March 4.

Now, it's entirely possible Kelsey and Darren had a small/intimate wedding, and no one from the Raiders attended.

However, there are reports there was tension between Waller and McDaniels.

In fact, Waller -- who played four seasons with the Raiders -- was upset with McDaniels, according to Vic Tafur from The Athletic ... after the new coach leaked news of their private wedding to reporters at the NFL Combine.

Whatever the reason for trading an elite player, Plum says they're stoked to be coming to the Big Apple!