Raiders Star Darren Waller Marries WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller and WNBA champion Kelsey Plum officially tied the knot ... the two Las Vegas stars got married Saturday in front of family and friends!

Plum posted a series of pictures on Instagram ... of her and the Pro Bowl TE kissing each other, and the two looked extremely happy after saying "I do."

Kelsey captioned the pics of her and Waller, "Him 🖤 3.4.23."

Waller wore a cream-colored jacket with black slacks, a black bow tie, and black shoes ... while the bride wore a traditional white dress for the big occasion.

Of course, Darren and Kelsey's marriage is a big deal ... after all, the power sports couple are among the top athletes in their respective sports.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Superstars across the sports world congratulated Waller and Plum after they tied the knot ... Odell Beckham Jr. and Candace Parker showed them love on their wedding day.

"Congrats man you look beautiful," Parker wrote on Plum's post, followed by the Super Bowl champ, OBJ, who wrote, "congrats to yallll!!"

Waller and Plum have reportedly been dating since last year ... and filed for a marriage license on January 22, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kelsey -- drafted with the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft -- won a title with the Aces last season ... and now, she's added another ring to her finger.