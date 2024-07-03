Angel Reese Cries After Finding Out She's An All-Star, So Many Doubted Me!

Play video content

Angel Reese is an All-Star -- and achieving the major milestone brought the WNBA star rookie to tears after the Chicago Sky game on Tuesday ... calling out the doubters in the process!

The 6-foot-3 forward received the good news that she'd made the All-Star team after the Sky beat the Atlanta Dream on the road, 85-77.

The awesome moment comes after Reese was named June's WNBA Rookie of the Month after setting a league record for consecutive double-doubles, so you can understand why she was overwhelmed with emotions.

"They just told me I'm an All-Star and I mean, I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in," Reese cried at the press conference.

"Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now."

Reese -- the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- also praised head coach Teresa Weatherspoon for her rookie season.

"She's meant everything to me," the 22-year-old said about coach Weatherspoon. "I've had amazing coaches in my career but this one is special."

Reese's rival Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 16 points and 7.1 assists per game, was also picked to be on the WNBA All-Star team ... and it'll be the first time the two ballers will play together on the same squad.

"I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even at USA Basketball," Clark said of linking up with Reese after the Indiana Fever game on Tuesday. "I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everyone else."

"It will be fun for all of us."

The All-Star teams are stacked with some of the best hoopers in the world, including Diana Taurasi, her 11th All-Star, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, DeWanna Bonner, Dearica Hamby, Kayla McBride, and Brittney Griner.