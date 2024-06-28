Lil Wayne, LSU Hoops Star Flau'jae Johnson Drop Rap Song Together

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson really manifested a collab with Lil Wayne ... 'cause a year after saying she would love to hop on a track with the rap legend -- IT HAPPENED!!

The 20-year-old point guard/musician released her nine-track album "Best of Both Worlds" on Friday ... and it has several big features -- including NLE Choppa and 2Rare.

But one song on the tracklist definitely stood out from the rest ... when it was revealed "Came Out A Beast" had Weezy on it!!

The song, produced by Dolla Baby, is dope ... and both MCs made sports references in their lyrics ... name-dropping jocks from Joe Burrow and Angel Reese -- LSU alums -- to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Last year, the NCAA champ -- who is signed to Roc Nation -- said she would love to do a song with Tunechi ... and met with the "A Milli" rapper months later at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival.

We were told they discussed workin' on a hip hop song together ... and here we are almost one year later with the new single!!