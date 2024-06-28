Lil Wayne, LSU Hoops Star Flau'jae Johnson Drop Rap Song Together
LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson really manifested a collab with Lil Wayne ... 'cause a year after saying she would love to hop on a track with the rap legend -- IT HAPPENED!!
The 20-year-old point guard/musician released her nine-track album "Best of Both Worlds" on Friday ... and it has several big features -- including NLE Choppa and 2Rare.
But one song on the tracklist definitely stood out from the rest ... when it was revealed "Came Out A Beast" had Weezy on it!!
The song, produced by Dolla Baby, is dope ... and both MCs made sports references in their lyrics ... name-dropping jocks from Joe Burrow and Angel Reese -- LSU alums -- to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Last year, the NCAA champ -- who is signed to Roc Nation -- said she would love to do a song with Tunechi ... and met with the "A Milli" rapper months later at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival.
We were told they discussed workin' on a hip hop song together ... and here we are almost one year later with the new single!!
Flau'jae also told us in the past she wants to collaborate with J. Cole ... so it's only a matter of time 'til that happens!!