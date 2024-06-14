Lil Wayne Lands Dual Las Vegas Residency at Local Nightclubs

Lil Wayne can call Las Vegas his 2nd home this summer ... 'cause the legendary rap star has been nabbed for not one but TWO residencies this year!!!

Weezy will perform his first show on June 29 -- as he's scheduled to rock the house at Drai’s Nightclub -- followed by a performance at Zouk Las Vegas on July 12. While that might sound like a short "residency" for Vegas ... we've been assured there are more to come.

BTW ... this is Wayne's first dual residency -- Dustin Drai, President of Drai’s Management Group, says he's the most dynamic artist he can think of to pull it off and is eager to continue their longstanding relationship thriving.

His Collegrove homie 2 Chainz is also part of the Drai's family ... so don't be surprised if he pops his head out for a cameo. There may be others who show up onstage too.

Zouk VP Joe Lopez echoed those sentiments in his statement ... “We are incredibly excited to welcome Lil Wayne to Zouk Las Vegas. His dynamic performances and legendary status make him the perfect artist to launch this transformative residency. We look forward to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience for all to enjoy this monumental artist.”

Play video content

Like we said ... while these are the first two residency shows to be announced ... sources with direct knowledge tell us Wayne signed on for a multi-show deal with more dates to come in the near future.