Diddy's Former 'Making The Band' Artist Dylan Arrested For Slapping Man

Dylan John, the reggae rapper whose ego was even too big for Diddy on the 2nd iteration of his infamous "Making The Band" series, was arrested this week for allegedly not keeping his hands to himself when cops say he smacked another man's face!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the arrest warrant for Dylan issued by the Apex Police Department in connection with an alleged altercation on April 3 in Wake County, NC.

According to the report, Dylan willfully struck a man named Paul Joseph Galullo by smacking him across the face with an open-hand slap -- at least twice!!!

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Dylan and charged him with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Dylan posted $500 bond and was released on the same day. He's due to appear in court on July 1.

The dancehall artist gained notoriety on "Making The Band" by clashing with Diddy and Wyclef Jean over creative differences.