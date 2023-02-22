The 'Boomkack' Choreographer On MTV's 'Making The Band' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian choreographer Laurieann Gibson was 34 years old when she first appeared on MTV's "Making The Band" starring P Diddy back in 2005. She rose to fame with the making of girl group Danity Kane, which consisted of Aubrey O'Day , Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex , and D. Woods

Today -- although she tends to stay out of the limelight -- she has built up quite the resume working with some of Hollywood's hottest stars including Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Dua lipa, and she's appeared on competition shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dance Moms."