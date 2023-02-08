Detective Faith Yokas In 'Third Watch' 'Memba Her?!
Detective Faith Yokas In 'Third Watch' 'Memba Her?!
2/8/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Molly Price was 32 years old when she was first cast as Faith Yokas -- the NYPD police officer who was promoted to detective -- in the drama series "Third Watch" back in 1999.
Price shared the big screen with Coby Bell whose father was also an NYPD officer (and was killed), Tyrone Davis, Jason Wiles as the police officer with dry humor, Maurice Boscorelli aka "Bosco" and Kim Raver as the paramedic who struggles with her mental health, Kim Zambrano.
Molly was also in the film "Sweet And Lowdown" with Woody Allen, as well as "Sex And The City" where she played Carrie Bradshaw's friend, Susan Sharon.