Jealous BFF In 'Princess Diaries' 'Memba Her?!
1/31/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Heather Matarazzo was 18 years old when she first played the role of Lilly Moscovitz -- the jealous and insecure private school girl who is besties with a princess -- in "Princess Diaries" back in 2001.
Heather shared the big screen with Anne Hathaway as the responsible, nice and at times under-the-radar princess, Mia Thermopolis, the legendary Julie Andrews as the loving yet strict Queen and Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse.
In 2004, Matarazoo reprised her role in "Princess Diaries 2." You might also recall seeing her as Martha Meeks In "Scream 3" back in 2000, which she brought back just last year for "Scream 5."