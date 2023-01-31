Jealous BFF In 'Princess Diaries' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Heather Matarazzo was 18 years old when she first played the role of Lilly Moscovitz -- the jealous and insecure private school girl who is besties with a princess -- in "Princess Diaries" back in 2001.

Heather shared the big screen with Anne Hathaway as the responsible, nice and at times under-the-radar princess, Mia Thermopolis, the legendary Julie Andrews as the loving yet strict Queen and Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse.