Dorky David In 'Legally Blonde' 'Memba Him?!
1/23/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Oz Perkins was 26 years old when he was cast as Dorky David -- the introverted Harvard Law student and one of the only students to befriend Elle Woods -- in the comedy film "Legally Blonde" back in 2001.
Perkins shared the big screen role with Hollywood legends including Selma Blair as Warner's old/new girlfriend, Vivian ... and of course Reese Witherspoon as the law school success, Elle Woods.
Oz has been in other popular films including "Six Degrees Of Separation" with Will Smith and "Not Another Teen Movie" with Chris Evans.