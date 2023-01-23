Dorky David In 'Legally Blonde' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Oz Perkins was 26 years old when he was cast as Dorky David -- the introverted Harvard Law student and one of the only students to befriend Elle Woods -- in the comedy film "Legally Blonde" back in 2001.

Perkins shared the big screen role with Hollywood legends including Selma Blair as Warner's old/new girlfriend, Vivian ... and of course Reese Witherspoon as the law school success, Elle Woods.