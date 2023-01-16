Young Jenna Rink In '13 Going On 30' 'Memba Her?!
1/16/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Christa B. Allen was only 13 years old when she was cast as the young Jenna Rink -- a middle school girl who is looking to fit in with the popular crowd -- in the 2004 romance film "13 Going On 30."
Allen shared the big screen with Jennifer Garner as the 30 year old who appears to be lost in life, questioning her adolescence, Jenna Rink, Mark Ruffalo as the laid back guy and Jenna's love interest, Matt Flamhaff (aka Matty), and Judy Greer as Jenna's funny and sarcastic bestie, Lucy Wyman.