'Aquamarine' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles native and actress Sara Paxton was only 17 years old when she was cast as Aquamarine -- the mermaid who temporarily turns into a human in order to find love -- in the 2006 romance/fantasy film "Aquamarine."

Paxton shared the big screen with Emma Roberts as the free diver who prides herself on being an expert on boys, Claire Brown. Jake McDorman, as the lifeguard who wants to travel instead of going to college, ultimately falling in love with Aquamarine, Raymond. And, JoJo as the scuba diver who is trying to avoid moving to Australia with her mom, Hailey Rogers.