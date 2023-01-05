Caroline Krafft In 'Mean Girls' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Clare Preuss was 26 years old when she was cast as Caroline Krafft -- the smart girl from Marymount Prep, representing her math team at a competition against North Shore High School -- in the 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls."

Clare shared the big screen with Lindsay Lohan as the new girl from Africa who becomes part of "The Plastics," Cady, Tina Fey as the comedic math teacher who is self-deprecating, Ms. Norbury and Jonathan Bennett as the popular jock who breaks up with his popular girlfriend to be with Cady.