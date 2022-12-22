News Reporter In 'Elf' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Claire Lautier was 33 years old when she was cast as Charlotte Denon -- the TV news reporter who was on sight, covering all things Christmas when Santa Claus crashed into a park -- in the Christmas classic "Elf" back in 2003.

Claire shared the big screen with Will Ferrell as the abandoned baby who was taken in by elves but on a journey to discover his dad, Buddy The Elf, James Caan as Buddy's biological father and book publisher, Walter and Zooey Deschanel as a Macy's elf who isn't excited for Christmas, Jovie.