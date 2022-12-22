Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

News Reporter In 'Elf' 'Memba Her?!

Reporter In 'Elf' 'Memba Her?!

12/22/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 15
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Warner Bros

American actress Claire Lautier was 33 years old when she was cast as Charlotte Denon -- the TV news reporter who was on sight, covering all things Christmas when Santa Claus crashed into a park -- in the Christmas classic "Elf" back in 2003.

Claire shared the big screen with Will Ferrell as the abandoned baby who was taken in by elves but on a journey to discover his dad, Buddy The Elf, James Caan as Buddy's biological father and book publisher, Walter and Zooey Deschanel as a Macy's elf who isn't excited for Christmas, Jovie.

Guess what she looks like now!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later