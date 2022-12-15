Guess Who This Swagged Out Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid on her rocking horse turned into an advocate, actress and singer ... she was just riding her toy horse til she couldn't anymore, looking like the coolest kid in her overalls and growing up in the Lone Star state.

After a successful career on Disney Channel, she worked her way into the music industry and has garnered over 364 million followers on Instagram. This A-lister has always killed her haters with kindness and has been recognized globally for her mental health advocacy.