Guess Who This Sweet Kid Turned Into!

Before this sweet girl in her blue poncho turned into an actress and a YouTube influencer, she was just trying to stay dry at Niagara Falls before heading off to California State University to study journalism.

After she had a successful career in fashion blogging, she moved over to the world of social media, and she now has over 8 million followers. Her first music video gained over a million views, but that's nothing compared to her 11 million YouTube subscribers ... she's pretty much a social media queen, and that's just literally her life.