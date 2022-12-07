Guess Who This Trendy Tot Turned Into!
12/7/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this little girl with her hair clipped back turned into an actress and a fashion model, she was growing up in London and working towards her law degree before making the switch to drama.
Getting her career started on "Project Catwalk" back in 2006, this fashion gal definitely put in the work and has evolved into an uber-talented actress ... after getting crazy rich! In 2020, she had the honor to work with legend Meryl Streep!
Need one more clue? She put her foot down and broke things off with her on-screen hubby Pierre Png.