Guess Who This Trendy Tot Turned Into!

Before this little girl with her hair clipped back turned into an actress and a fashion model, she was growing up in London and working towards her law degree before making the switch to drama.

Getting her career started on "Project Catwalk" back in 2006, this fashion gal definitely put in the work and has evolved into an uber-talented actress ... after getting crazy rich! In 2020, she had the honor to work with legend Meryl Streep!