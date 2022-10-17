Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
10/17/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!
You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney who aided in solving crime and scandals. She once told Jimmy Fallon she learned how to dance from a fellow Bronx entertainer back in the '90s ... Jennifer Lopez that is!
Need one more hint? She is known to put out little fires everywhere!