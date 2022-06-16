Guess Who This Backyard Brunette Turned Into!
Guess Who This Backyard Brunette Turned Into!
6/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this little chick in her brown sweater was a big time actress and activist in Hollywood, she was just your everyday gal hanging in the backyard and growing up in Brooklyn, New York.
This cute kid with her adorable smile journeyed all the way to Los Angeles, where she joined a bossy ABC sitcom. She would later star in what is now another notable role of hers in the TV drama series "Charmed."
She is also known for her involvement and support of the #MeToo movement and numerous other women's rights campaigns.