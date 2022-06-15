Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Trash-Talking Teen in 'Bridesmaids' 'Memba Her?!

6/15/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
American actress Mia Rose Frampton was just 15 years old when she was cast as the fast-mouthed teenager -- who is shopping for her best friend's birthday gift but ultimately deals out some impressive insults to the store employee -- in the 2011 comedy film "Bridesmaids."

Mia was cast alongside some of 'SNL's best comedians like Kristen Wiig as the money-hungry and hilarious best friend of the bride, Annie Walker, Maya Rudolph as the bride-to-be, Lillian, Melissa McCarthy as the low-key smart sister of the groom, Megan, and Rebel Wilson as Annie's brutally honest roommate, Brynn.

Guess what she looks like today at 26 years old!

