Ham In 'The Sandlot' 'Memba Him?!
6/1/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actor Patrick Renna was just 14 years old when he was cast as Hamilton Porter aka 'Ham' -- the catcher (and s'mores connoisseur) for his tight-knit-neighborhood baseball team -- in the 1993 film "The Sandlot."
Renna shared the big screen with Mike Vitar as the team leader Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez, Tom Guiry as Scott Smalls, Chauncey Leopardi as Michael 'Squints' Palledorous and Marty York as Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan.
PR can also be spotted in other epic '90s roles like the soccer goalie in "The Big Green" and the young cone-loving brother in the Pauly Shore movie "Son in Law."