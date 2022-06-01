Ham in 'The Sandlot' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Patrick Renna was just 14 years old when he was cast as Hamilton Porter aka 'Ham' -- the catcher (and s'mores connoisseur) for his tight-knit-neighborhood baseball team -- in the 1993 film "The Sandlot."

Renna shared the big screen with Mike Vitar as the team leader Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez, Tom Guiry as Scott Smalls, Chauncey Leopardi as Michael 'Squints' Palledorous and Marty York as Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan.