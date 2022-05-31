Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Brunette Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who This Brunette Baby Turned Into!

5/31/2022 12:30 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this adorable baby was roamin' around the tracks and appearing in multiple television series, she was an on-the-move baby from Beloit, Wisconsin.

This cute kid made her acting debut in "CSI: NY" playing a murder suspect back in 2010. Her celebrity appearances continued, and she made a cameo in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B in 2017.

Need one more hint on who this speedy gonzales is? She holds some notable high-ranking records, which include: the most accoladed American professional racer and the first woman to host the ESPY Awards back in 2018.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later