Guess Who This Brunette Baby Turned Into!
5/31/2022 12:30 AM PT
Before this adorable baby was roamin' around the tracks and appearing in multiple television series, she was an on-the-move baby from Beloit, Wisconsin.
This cute kid made her acting debut in "CSI: NY" playing a murder suspect back in 2010. Her celebrity appearances continued, and she made a cameo in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B in 2017.
Need one more hint on who this speedy gonzales is? She holds some notable high-ranking records, which include: the most accoladed American professional racer and the first woman to host the ESPY Awards back in 2018.