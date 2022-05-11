Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kat Stratford In '10 Things I Hate About You' -- 'Member Her?!

5/11/2022 12:01 AM PT
New York native and actress Julia Stiles was just 20-years-old when she was cast as Kat Stratford -- the smart, non-conforming high school student -- in the 1999 romantic comedy film "10 Things I hate About You."

Stiles shared the big screen with Heath Ledger as the handsome weirdo, Patrick Verona, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the sweet and selfless new student, Cameron James, Gabrielle Union as the rude pot-stirrer, Chastity, and Allison Janney as the comedic yet disciplinary high school principal, Ms. Perky.

Julia also played Sara in the 2001 film "Save The Last Dance."

Guess what she looks like today at 41 years old!

