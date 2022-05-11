New York native and actress Julia Stiles was just 20-years-old when she was cast as Kat Stratford -- the smart, non-conforming high school student -- in the 1999 romantic comedy film "10 Things I hate About You."

Stiles shared the big screen with Heath Ledger as the handsome weirdo, Patrick Verona, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the sweet and selfless new student, Cameron James, Gabrielle Union as the rude pot-stirrer, Chastity, and Allison Janney as the comedic yet disciplinary high school principal, Ms. Perky.