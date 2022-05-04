Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into!

Before this cute little kid with her hands on her knees became an 'SNL' comedian and actress, she was just a funny little girl starting her career in theater in the 5th grade, growing up in the town of Shaker Heights, Ohio.

If you're still having a hard time deciding who this super child is you should hop into some of her new entertainment projects, including her memoir book ... and just remember, there are two ways of getting into a swimming pool.