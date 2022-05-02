Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!

5/2/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this towheaded child became a pretty little liar, she was a young competitive dancer and a singer for her church in Anaheim Hills, California.

This little lady is best known for her role in a teen mystery drama series where she starred alongside Shay Mitchell and Lucy Hale. During this time, she also starred in films such as "Bring It On: In It To Win It" and "Spring Breakers."

Need another clue on who this starlet could be maybe you could ask some of her close friends including Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy.

Can you guess who she is?

