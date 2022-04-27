Peggy Brandt In 'The Mask' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Amy Yasbeck was 31 years old when she was cast as Peggy Brandt -- a news reporter who ends up outing the mystery man underneath the green mask - in the 1994 comedy/fantasy film "The Mask."

Amy shared the big screen with A-lister Jim Carrey as a bank teller and main protagonist, Stanley Ipkiss, Cameron Diaz as a singer of the Coco Bongo and love interest of Ipkiss, Tina Carlyle, Peter Riegert, the lieutenant who is on "The Mask" mystery case, Mitch Kellaway and Peter Greene, the main antagonist who is plotting to rob Stanley's bank, Dorian Tyrell.