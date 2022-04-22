Guess Who This Sweet Tot Turned Into!

Before this buttoned-up little girl turned into an A-list celeb, she was just a super cute kiddo with blunt bangs growing up in Kalispell, Montana.

This wavy haired gal started her career modeling for elite brands like Valentino and Chanel. Her acting career took off after landing a lead role in HBO's television series "The Leftovers", and soon after, she scored a role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."