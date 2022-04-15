Kevin O'Donnell In 'Coyote Ugly' 'Memba Him?!

Australian actor Adam Garcia was 28 years old when he was cast as Kevin O'Donnell -- the love interest and male lead who is struggling to make ends meet living in New York City and holds numerous odd jobs including a comic book collector -- in the 2000 bar-stomping cinematic masterpiece "Coyote Ugly."

Adam Garcia shared the big screen with Piper Perabo as Violet Sanford, John Goodman as Bill and Violet's father, LeAnn Rimes as herself and Tyra Banks as Zoe ... one of the Coyotes.