Guess Who This Cheeky Chick Turned Into!
3/29/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this modest baby in her high chair turned into a well-known actress and singer, she was a simple west coast gal roaming around her house -- singin' and dancin'.
Aside from listening to her on the radio and watching her on the big screen, this Disney princess is a hard-working businesswoman, with a successful brand, and her Instagram will not let you forget it!
Need one more hint on who this hungry baby could be? When she's not working and not hanging outdoors, she enjoys spending time and going on dates with her baseballin' boo.