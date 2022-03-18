Twins Kyle & Nigel Baker In 'Cheaper By The Dozen' -- 'Memba Them?!
Identical twins Brent and Shane Kinsman were 5 years old when they ran across our screens while playing Kyle and Nigel Baker -- a boisterous set of twins who made up two of the dozen Baker children in the 2003 film 'Cheaper By The Dozen.'
The OG family comedy was packed with big named stars including Hilary Duff, Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Dax Shepard and Ashton Kutcher were also cast in the movie.
Recently graduating from college, The Kinsman twins are now 24 years old and have plans to step back in front of the camera soon.