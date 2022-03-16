Guess Who This Stylish Girl Turned Into!

Guess Who This STYLISH GIRL TURNED INTO!

3/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this young girl in pink created a global empire with a career in fashion and music, she was just a happy kid taking pictures with her mom and younger sister in England.

Touring around the world as a musical artist, she somehow managed to meet and marry one of People Magazine's 'Sexiest Men Alive.' You can find her products at any local mall, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

While this trendy gal with a great, big smile is most known for her singing and dance moves, she's also a busy mom with 4 kids.

Can you guess who she is?!

